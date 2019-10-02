Awareness event to promote organ donation culture on Saturday

With a view to promote organ donation culture in the country, a session would be held here on Saturday to emphasis the role of national media for creating awareness of the deceased organ program

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :With a view to promote organ donation culture in the country, a session would be held here on Saturday to emphasis the role of national media for creating awareness of the deceased organ program.

Officials associated with the Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT) here on Wednesday said the event would also be attended by patients and medical experts to help enhance media understanding about the relevance of cadaveric organ donation and transplantation for the country.

It was emphasized that avoidable deaths of people suffering from end-stage organ failure has assumed serious proportions with some one hundred fifty thousand people estimated to die every year due to failed organs and non-availability of donors.

Cadaver donations could give new lease of life to the people suffering from organ failures - including that of kidney,liver or heart.

The culture would also combat clandestine business of live organ donation noticed to be used as a tool to exploit re sourceless segments.