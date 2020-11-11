UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Awareness For Blood Donation Stressed

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 06:50 PM

Awareness for blood donation stressed

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :Speakers at a meeting here on Wednesday stressed the need of raising awareness about blood donation and screening of intending couples before marriage for thalassaemia.

Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS) with the collaboration of Regional Blood Center (RBC) Sukkur arranged the gathering where certificates were awarded to active blood donors and shields to principals who arranged maximum number of blood bags during camps at their colleges.

Related Topics

Marriage Sukkur Blood

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, German Minister of Foreign Aff ..

11 minutes ago

DP World to host Breakbulk Middle East in February ..

26 minutes ago

Kamala Harris makes history in powerful position e ..

41 minutes ago

National U19 Three-Day Tournament: Arham and Mubas ..

46 minutes ago

NCOC decides to ban large public gatherings amid f ..

1 hour ago

Infinix Launches Mega 11.11 Sale for its Devices E ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.