Awareness for blood donation stressed

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :Speakers at a meeting here on Wednesday stressed the need of raising awareness about blood donation and screening of intending couples before marriage for thalassaemia.

Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS) with the collaboration of Regional Blood Center (RBC) Sukkur arranged the gathering where certificates were awarded to active blood donors and shields to principals who arranged maximum number of blood bags during camps at their colleges.