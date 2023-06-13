UrduPoint.com

Awareness For Blood Donation Urges

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ) :Speakers at a ceremony have stressed the need of raising awareness about blood donation and screening of intending couples before marriage for thalassaemia.

Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS) with the collaboration of Regional Blood Center (RBC) Sukkur Tuesday arranged the ceremony where certificates were awarded to active blood donors and shields to principals who arranged a maximum number of blood bags during camps at their colleges.

