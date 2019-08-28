Awareness for child on unhealthy food sale in canteens stressed

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) :To promote awareness among students about healthy canteen food, Medical experts on Wednesday warned that the poor diet among younger persons can lead to an increased risk for certain chronic health conditions, including high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes and obesity.

Talking to a private news channel, a senior consultant & Nutrition Dr Musadik Ismail said, the rate of obesity among school kids has risen dramatically and big reason why there has been a steady increase in obese school students nowadays is in part because of unhealthy school meals.

He said every child has the right to a future unimpeded by challenges resulting from a lack of health & hygiene. Our responsibility to educate goes beyond academics to include awareness on elements that can empower our children for a better tomorrow.

Healthy eating and regular physical activity play a substantial role in preventing chronic diseases, including heart disease, cancer, and stroke, the three leading causes of death among school going kids, he said.

In most schools, canteens offer foods like biscuits, samosas, chips, burgers, rolls, fizzy drinks, etc. If children are buying these foods, they are making poor choices and eating an unhealthy lunch, which may be one of the reasons that more children are becoming malnourished, specialist said.

Eating sugary foods at school lunch breaks can also have an immediate impact on concentration and energy in the classroom, he added.

He lamented that due to lack of monitoring, most school canteens serve unhealthy junk food, which due to being cheap and fancy attracts children. The items sold can be questioned for the conditions they are made in.

Schools must stop presenting students with unhealthy options in their tuck shops as eating too much junk food can cause your life to be shortened, and this is terrible, he said, adding, this is why I believe that junk food should be banned in school canteens.

Expert said that home-made lunchboxes an important part of a balanced meal plan and healthy lunchboxes ensure that children are receiving essential nutrients.

"Parents and tuck shop operators need to work together to help children make better choices, he said, adding, This can only be done through a joint approach of educating children about healthier choices, encouraging them to make better choices and stocking nutritious food." "Food can have an immediate and lasting effect on mental health and behavior because of the way it affects the structure and function of the brain," he added.

Dr Musadik explained any student who consumes too much of fast and processed foods can develop a lot of serious problems in the future.

The risk of suffering from heart diseases, diabetes, and even cancer will increase. If the intake of vitamins and minerals is very low, then the students may end up getting tired and will struggle to take part in sports or physical activity only exacerbating the problem, he mentioned.

Another nutritionist Dr Munaza Ibrahim advised that school authorities should take strict notice of this matter and ensure that proper hygienic conditions are maintained, and good quality items should be made available to the students.

Dr Munaza said that school canteen is a great place to promote an enjoyment of healthy eating.

For students who use the canteen regularly, the food purchased makes a significant contribution to their total food intake and nutrition; therefore it makes sense to ensure the best food possible is available to enhance their ability to learn and take in the information presented to them in class, she added.

Respect your child's food preferences and appetite, she said, adding, Let them choose what to eat from what you are offering, she concluded.