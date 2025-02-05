Awareness for polio eradication carries vital importance: Ayesha Farooq

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) Ayesha Raza Farooq, the Prime Minister’s Focal Person for Polio Eradication said that polio was a crippling disease and its eradication was imperative for the safe and healthy future of children.

She co-chaired a high-level meeting at the Emergency Response Unit (ERU) with Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Nadeem Aslam Chaudhary. The meeting was attended by the relevant stakeholders.

The session included a comprehensive briefing on the ongoing polio campaign in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, focusing on vaccination coverage, community engagement, and strategies to address field challenges.

She said that awareness was key to nullify misconceptions about polio vaccination.

She underlined the active role of civil society, media and religious scholars in the creation of mass awareness imperative to win the fight against the crippling disease.

