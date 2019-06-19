Awareness imperative to control mosquitoes borne diseases: experts

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2019 ) :Experts at a seminar on Wednesday called for taking special measures and creating public awareness to control mosquitoes borne diseases.

Department of Parasitology, University of Agriculture Faisalabad arranged the workshop-cum-seminar on "Mosquitoes and mosquito borne-diseases." Chairing the session, UAF Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ashraf said that mosquitoes and mosquitoes borne diseases were the potential enemies of the public health and livestock affecting the social and economic statues countrywide with dengue, malaria, zika and others due to climate changes including various factors.

He said that prevention was an important way to control mosquito borne-disease and we could achieve this task through vector control, personal protection measures.

He urged the people to keep home, environment and surrounding clean, remove stagnant water and containers, avoid accumulation of ground water, and ensure proper dispose of the plastic bags.

He said that tangible steps were being taken on the part of varsity scientists in plant protection, identification and control of vector bone diseases, vaccinology and pesticide residue impact etc.

Dean Faculty of Veterinary Sciences Dr Zafar Iqbal Qureshi called maintaining cleanness at public places, don't throw the shopping bag on roads etc to emerge a developed nation.

He stressed the need for eradication of filth depot from the localities and raising awareness.

Chief of Party Center for Advanced Studies in Agriculture and food Sciences Dr Ashfaq Chatha said that social mobilization was vital as 'God helps those who help themselves'.

He said that malaria was a mosquito-borne infectious disease, adding vector control and community participation was also essential to fight the epidemic.

Chairman Parasitology Dr Muhammad Sohail Sajid said that in training, the participants being provided the hand-on training on laboratory techniques being used for the diagnoses of mosquito borne diseases.

He said that around, 3.5 million malaria cases are reported in the country every year.

He said that under the project of Metagenomics of Mosquitoes Vector, eight species of mosquitoes were identified form the selected districts.

Dr Waseem Akram and Dr Shahid Majeed also spoke on the occasion.