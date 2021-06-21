Awareness is the best way to fight against social evils, says Ali Sajjad

(@fidahassanain)

The School of Strategic Studies Chief Executive Officer (CEO) has also shared an important strategy to create awareness among the public during workshop on investigation related to the cases of children's sexual abuse.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 21st, 2021) school of Strategic Studies Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ali Sajjad said that awareness is the best possible way to root out the social evils like sexual abuse of children.

He shared the strategy as how the awareness could be created on important social issues.

“Awareness is the best possible way to end the social evils. And awareness comes through discussion on important case studies,” said Mr. Sajjad.

He expressed these words during the workshop on investigated related to child sexual abuse cases.

Former Inspector General of Punjab Sarmad Saeed presided over the workshop session while Barrister Muhammad Ahmed Pansota, Barrister Khadija Siddiqui, Advocate Shafqat Parveen Mughal, Advocate Zeeshan Ali Shah, Advocate Bilal Sethi, Senior Journalist Intikhab Hanif, Iram Naeem, Gull Fatima, Misbah Chaudhary and others graced the occasion.

Sarmad Saeed said: “Public and police both are two sides of the same coin. For investigation of any case, mutual cooperation of both sides is very important,”.

The forms were distributed among the participants through which they shared their feedback on the workshop.

Later, the certificates were distributed among the participants.