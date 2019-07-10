UrduPoint.com
Awareness Key To Prevent Diseases: Shaukat Ali Yousafzai

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 10th July 2019 | 10:31 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Information Shaukat Ali Yousafzai Wednesday said that people residing in remote areas should be made aware about the preventive measures needed to curtail spreading of diseases

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Information Shaukat Ali Yousafzai Wednesday said that people residing in remote areas should be made aware about the preventive measures needed to curtail spreading of diseases.

He expressed these views during the inaugurating session of a seminar titled 'KP Spectrum of Disease Prevalence and Public Health' here in the Provincial Health Services academy.

He said the government was making concerted efforts to wipe out polio, adding the objective of polio free society would be achieved very soon.

Shaukat said the provision of healthcare facilities to people was among topmost priorities of the government. He said the resources and energies had been focused to facilitate both patients and doctors.

He said the facilities of healthcare at far flung areas had been upgraded aiming better facilities to people. He urged people to join hands for the elimination of polio and development of the country.

