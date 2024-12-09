Open Menu

Awareness Meeting Held At BWMC On Anti-Corruption Day

Sumaira FH Published December 09, 2024 | 04:50 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) On the occasion of International Anti-Corruption Day, a staff awareness meeting of Bahawalpur Waste Management Company was held under the chairmanship of Chief Financial Officer Muhammad Imran Ashraf.

During the meeting, the company’s procurement manager provided the staff with teachings regarding preventing corruption in light of the commandments of the Quran and Sunnah. He stated that corruption acts as a barrier to social development, social justice, and individual rights.

He emphasized that islam strictly prohibits corruption, and both the Holy Quran and the teachings of the Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) strongly assert that no individual is allowed to infringe upon the rights of another, whether in the form of wealth, position, or any other resources. He noted that corruption affects not only individuals but the entire social structure. It further exacerbates the plight of the poor and increases social disparity through the unfair distribution of resources, he added.

