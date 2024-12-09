Awareness Meeting Held At BWMC On Anti-Corruption Day
Sumaira FH Published December 09, 2024 | 04:50 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) On the occasion of International Anti-Corruption Day, a staff awareness meeting of Bahawalpur Waste Management Company was held under the chairmanship of Chief Financial Officer Muhammad Imran Ashraf.
During the meeting, the company’s procurement manager provided the staff with teachings regarding preventing corruption in light of the commandments of the Quran and Sunnah. He stated that corruption acts as a barrier to social development, social justice, and individual rights.
He emphasized that islam strictly prohibits corruption, and both the Holy Quran and the teachings of the Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) strongly assert that no individual is allowed to infringe upon the rights of another, whether in the form of wealth, position, or any other resources. He noted that corruption affects not only individuals but the entire social structure. It further exacerbates the plight of the poor and increases social disparity through the unfair distribution of resources, he added.
Recent Stories
Unilever Pakistan enhances safety and livelihoods of outdoor advertising workers
SC rejects plea to halt civilians’ trail in military courts
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 December 2024
Javed Masud Former Chief Excutive of Pakistan Credit Rating Agency (PACRA) Passe ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2024
Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay for BBL 14
All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a film
PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan 10
Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldiers embrace martyrdom in KP ope ..
JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CPO inaugurates driving school3 minutes ago
-
Chargé d’Affaires Baker highlights US Pakistan economic partnership at fifth Pakistan-America Bus ..12 minutes ago
-
SW Upper’s administration observes International Anti-Corruption Day12 minutes ago
-
Umarkot District Administration Marks World Anti-Corruption Day13 minutes ago
-
DC visits schools, hospital13 minutes ago
-
Int'l Anti Corruption Day observed in KP amid awareness walks, seminars against bribery22 minutes ago
-
A large number of development projects near completion in Daska: Minister23 minutes ago
-
Murder accused shot dead in court23 minutes ago
-
DC cuts Christmas cake33 minutes ago
-
Historic agreement signs to empower rural communities in Sindh33 minutes ago
-
PM for ensuring safe evacuation of Pakistanis from Syria42 minutes ago
-
Academia-industry collaboration stressed for economic growth42 minutes ago