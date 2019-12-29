Awareness moot on negative impacts of under-age child marriage on Monday

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2019 ) : Dec 29 (APP):Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Population Welfare Department would host a seminar titled' Proposal for Legislation of Child Marriages Restraint Act in AJK' to raise awareness about negative impacts of early marriages on Monday at Muzaffarabad.

The moot is being organized with the coordination and support of the United National Population Fund (UNFPA) and Population Program Wing of the National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination of the Government of Pakistan.

AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan will inaugurate the event. Dr. Mustafa Bashir, AJK minister for Population Welfare and experts including law makers from AJK and other provinces of the country would share their inputs on the topic.

Raja Muhammad Razzaque, Secretary Population Welfare Department of Azad Jammu Kashmir government told APP here on Sunday the seminar is aimed at sensitizing the stakeholders for the implications entailed in rapid population growth in the country.

Raja Razzaque said the Council of Common Interests (CCI) while keeping in view the challenges faced by Pakistan and under the directive of Supreme Court of Pakistan approved a set of recommendations aiming at accelerating the efforts of the Government to reduce Population Growth Rate (PGR), lower Total Fertility Rate (TFR) and increase Contraceptive Prevalence Rate (CPR).

The seminar will focus on one of key recommendations of CCI i.e. required legislation to achieve the objective in real spirit.

Key speakers of the seminar included Dr. Jamil Ahmed Chaudhry, Representative of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), Dr. Shahid Hanif, Director General Population Program Wing of the National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination of the Government of Pakistan, Dr. Nosheena Shabirm consultant Gynecologist CMH Muzaffarabad, Irshad Ahmed Qureshi, Secretary Law, Justice, Parliamentary Affairs and Human Rights, AJK Govt., Dr. Muhammad Idrees Abbasi, Secretary of the President of AJK State.