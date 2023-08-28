Open Menu

Awareness, Mutual Cooperation Need To Prevent Malaria: DC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 28, 2023 | 09:12 PM

Awareness, mutual cooperation need to prevent malaria: DC

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mirpurkhas Noor Mustafa Laghari Monday said that all departments and public should work together to prevent deadly diseases like malaria

Mirpurkhas, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mirpurkhas Noor Mustafa Laghari Monday said that all departments and public should work together to prevent deadly diseases like malaria.

According to DC office, he expressed concern over the increasing cases of malaria fever in Mirpurkhas in a meeting with the officers of the Department of Health, Municipalities, Public Health Engineering, PPHI and Revenue in connection with malaria prevention.

While presiding the meeting, he further said that making the people of Mirpurkhas district safe from diseases is one of the priorities of the district administration.

He instructed the officers of the concerned departments to work with mutual cooperation for the elimination and prevention of malaria.

District Health Officer Mirpurkhas Dr Jairam informed that currently three tehsils of Mirpurkhas district, Jhudo, Kot Ghulam Muhammad and Sindhri were affected where special attention was being given.

90 government and 21 private centers were provided all required facilities including free of cost anti-malarial drugs, besides 25000 mosquito nets have been distributed at UC level by 826 lady health workers.

While awareness programs are also being organized to take preventive measures to prevent malaria and on the instructions of the health department, 30 health centers across the district have been extended duty timings from 9 am to 8 pm.

In the meeting, Chief Municipal Officer Municipal Corporation Mirpurkhas Rafiq Ahmed Shair said that 3 teams are working with the help of 3 spray machines while more spray machines were asked, which were directed by Deputy Commissioner Mirpurkhas to provide on the earliest.

Related Topics

Drugs Kot Ghulam Muhammad Jhudo All From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Admissions for ATC, AMC starts in Government Drawi ..

Admissions for ATC, AMC starts in Government Drawing Teachers Training Center Kh ..

26 seconds ago
 Education Ministry committed to take up exams issu ..

Education Ministry committed to take up exams issue with Cambridge International ..

27 seconds ago
 IHC orders inquiry regarding lift malfunction

IHC orders inquiry regarding lift malfunction

29 seconds ago
 MIH organizes free medical camp

MIH organizes free medical camp

31 seconds ago
 Expo Centre Sharjah announces bustling event calen ..

Expo Centre Sharjah announces bustling event calendar with 18 exhibitions in 202 ..

8 minutes ago
 Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, Lord ..

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, Lord Aamer Safraz discuss ways to ..

21 minutes ago
Govt ensures good governance to State's socioecono ..

Govt ensures good governance to State's socioeconomic development: Azad Jammu Ka ..

21 minutes ago
 RWMC to book smog SOPs' violators

RWMC to book smog SOPs' violators

21 minutes ago
 DC instructions on ongoing dispute between Kohat T ..

DC instructions on ongoing dispute between Kohat Tunnel & NHA

21 minutes ago
 Two Clerks suspended, show-cause notices to five t ..

Two Clerks suspended, show-cause notices to five tapedar, Mukhtiarkar

21 minutes ago
 PFA to develop new testing system for food-borne d ..

PFA to develop new testing system for food-borne diseases: DG

28 minutes ago
 Anti-polio campaign launched in north Afghanistan

Anti-polio campaign launched in north Afghanistan

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan