Awareness, mutual cooperation need to prevent malaria: DC

(@FahadShabbir)

Mirpurkhas, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mirpurkhas Noor Mustafa Laghari Monday said that all departments and public should work together to prevent deadly diseases like malaria.

According to DC office, he expressed concern over the increasing cases of malaria fever in Mirpurkhas in a meeting with the officers of the Department of Health, Municipalities, Public Health Engineering, PPHI and Revenue in connection with malaria prevention.

While presiding the meeting, he further said that making the people of Mirpurkhas district safe from diseases is one of the priorities of the district administration.

He instructed the officers of the concerned departments to work with mutual cooperation for the elimination and prevention of malaria.

District Health Officer Mirpurkhas Dr Jairam informed that currently three tehsils of Mirpurkhas district, Jhudo, Kot Ghulam Muhammad and Sindhri were affected where special attention was being given.

90 government and 21 private centers were provided all required facilities including free of cost anti-malarial drugs, besides 25000 mosquito nets have been distributed at UC level by 826 lady health workers.

While awareness programs are also being organized to take preventive measures to prevent malaria and on the instructions of the health department, 30 health centers across the district have been extended duty timings from 9 am to 8 pm.

In the meeting, Chief Municipal Officer Municipal Corporation Mirpurkhas Rafiq Ahmed Shair said that 3 teams are working with the help of 3 spray machines while more spray machines were asked, which were directed by Deputy Commissioner Mirpurkhas to provide on the earliest.