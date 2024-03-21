Open Menu

'Awareness Needed To Implement Population Welfare Programme'

Published March 21, 2024

'Awareness needed to implement population welfare programme'

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) There is a need to launch a systematic awareness campaign for implementation on

population welfare programmes.

This was expressed by Additional Deputy Commissioner (Headquarters) Kashif Raza Awan while

presiding over a meeting of the District Coordination Committee for Population Welfare

here on Thursday.

He said that in order to keep population under control, there was a need to create a strong

sense among people for which a wide range awareness was needed.

Later, appreciation certificates were also distributed among the committee members.

