'Awareness Needed To Implement Population Welfare Programme'
Sumaira FH Published March 21, 2024 | 01:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) There is a need to launch a systematic awareness campaign for implementation on
population welfare programmes.
This was expressed by Additional Deputy Commissioner (Headquarters) Kashif Raza Awan while
presiding over a meeting of the District Coordination Committee for Population Welfare
here on Thursday.
He said that in order to keep population under control, there was a need to create a strong
sense among people for which a wide range awareness was needed.
Later, appreciation certificates were also distributed among the committee members.
