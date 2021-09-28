Awareness of basic protection, property rights imperative for ever woman

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) :Awareness of basic protection and property rights was imperative for every women to keep herself safe from any kind of exploitation.

These views were expressed by the participants of a seminar organized by the Women Development Department (WDD) Mirpurkhas in collaboration with an Non-Government Organization, Civil Society Support Program ( CSSP) here on Tuesday.

The participants stressed the need that every woman should be aware of her rights properly, adding that civil society should play its role to create awareness among women folk.

They also stressed for proper implementation of legislation for the welfare and well being of women.

They said the government had constituted laws and regulations to facilitate women for accessing the concerned agencies and institutions for protection of their rights.

On the occasion speakers were also apprised that WDD had established a designated help line cell with 1094 number to register complaint and take effective measures for redressal of their issues.

Member Sindh Commission for Status of Women Advocate Nusrat Miano, Deputy Director WDD Tariq Waheed Baloch, Program Manager CSSP Rehana Ali, DMC BBSHRRDB Naziran Leghari, Designated President Rotary Club Central M.Bakhsh Kapri,President Rotary Club Central Shehzado Malik, Women Station House Officer Moomal Leghari, Program Manager Art Foundation Saira Falak, Rukhsana Aziz Bano,Afsheen Bhatti,Komal Dilawer,Salma Abbasi, education Deptt Razia Begum and others shed the light on the significance and importance of role of women and their status in the society.