RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) Additional Commissioner Coordination Syed Nazarat Ali on Wednesday underlined the need for awareness about the services being provided by Business Facilitation Center (BFC) for the convenience of the business community.

Add'l Commissioner expressed these views while presiding over a review meeting on the performance of BFC. Heads from RDA, PHA, BFC and RWMC, and representatives officers from Industries, IESCO, Forests, Sui Gas and other departments participated in the meeting.

He said that the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) play its active role regarding BFC. He said that the aim of setting up the center is to provide all the facilities under one roof to the entrepreneurs without visiting different departments to get NOC.

"The departments should forward the received applications to the center so that they can be processed swiftly ", he said.

While giving a briefing regarding the performance of the center, Manager BFC, Syeda Rida Sultan said that 17 departments including Local Government, Environment, Energy, Livestock, RDA, Punjab food Authority, Punjab Police, Traffic, Civil Defense Tourism, Excise, FBR, Customs, Sui Gas, IESCO, DC Office and others are attached with BFC and providing 163 different services.

"Established since January 2024, this center has received 2962 applications so far, out of which 2668 have been processed and the required documents have been issued to them", she informed adding that the services of the Agriculture Department have also been started at the Center this month, which includes Pesticides Dealers Training, Distributor and Dealer Licence.

She apprised the meeting that besides serving the business community, citizen services are also providing expert consultation to people on business and other issues.