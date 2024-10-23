Awareness Of BFC Services Essential For Local Entrepreneurs: Add'l Commissioner
Muhammad Irfan Published October 23, 2024 | 05:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) Additional Commissioner Coordination Syed Nazarat Ali on Wednesday underlined the need for awareness about the services being provided by Business Facilitation Center (BFC) for the convenience of the business community.
Add'l Commissioner expressed these views while presiding over a review meeting on the performance of BFC. Heads from RDA, PHA, BFC and RWMC, and representatives officers from Industries, IESCO, Forests, Sui Gas and other departments participated in the meeting.
He said that the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) play its active role regarding BFC. He said that the aim of setting up the center is to provide all the facilities under one roof to the entrepreneurs without visiting different departments to get NOC.
"The departments should forward the received applications to the center so that they can be processed swiftly ", he said.
While giving a briefing regarding the performance of the center, Manager BFC, Syeda Rida Sultan said that 17 departments including Local Government, Environment, Energy, Livestock, RDA, Punjab food Authority, Punjab Police, Traffic, Civil Defense Tourism, Excise, FBR, Customs, Sui Gas, IESCO, DC Office and others are attached with BFC and providing 163 different services.
"Established since January 2024, this center has received 2962 applications so far, out of which 2668 have been processed and the required documents have been issued to them", she informed adding that the services of the Agriculture Department have also been started at the Center this month, which includes Pesticides Dealers Training, Distributor and Dealer Licence.
She apprised the meeting that besides serving the business community, citizen services are also providing expert consultation to people on business and other issues.
Recent Stories
PTI issues show-cause notices to party leaders for defying its stance on 26th Co ..
Son of MQM-P MNA Raina Ansar dies in road accident
Blinken says Israel should respond to Iranian attack without escalating regional ..
The Slimmest Rumor in Town is turning heads everywhere
Pakistan unveil playing XI for final Test match against England
Bushra Bibi granted bail in Toshakhana two case
President appoints Justice Yahya Afridi as new Chief Justice of Pakistan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 October 2024
Aurangzeb for coordinated efforts to deal with climate change, population issues
Pakistan, speaking for 80 countries, says issues like Xinjiang, Hongkong & Xizan ..
Kenya court hears deputy president's impeachment challenge
More Stories From Pakistan
-
RPO visits Police Kidmat Markaz1 minute ago
-
Amir Muqam pledges all-out support to Kashmiris on 77th Foundation Day1 minute ago
-
NA Speaker takes notice of delay in cancer treatment project worth Rs2 bln2 minutes ago
-
No restriction on industries importing raw material post-IMF program: Ali Perviaz2 minutes ago
-
Senators’ group leaving Friday to observe Uzbekistan's elections2 minutes ago
-
107 cases registered, 83 held for overcharging in Oct2 minutes ago
-
Construction of GT road from Darwish to Mandi Mor Haripur underway2 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police continue campaign against unfit vehicles2 minutes ago
-
Power shutdown notice2 minutes ago
-
Quran distribution ceremony held at Sargodha University2 minutes ago
-
Speaker directs Planning PS to ensure strict follow-up of K-IV project for timely completion12 minutes ago
-
KSrelief to build 1,000 permanent houses in KP, Punjab12 minutes ago