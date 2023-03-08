UrduPoint.com

Awareness Of Digital Security Laws Vital To Protect Women From Exploitations

Faizan Hashmi Published March 08, 2023 | 08:47 PM

Awareness of digital security laws vital to protect women from exploitations

Civil Society Workers stressed the need to create awareness about harassment at workplace and digital security to women, here on Wednesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :Civil Society Workers stressed the need to create awareness about harassment at workplace and digital security to women, here on Wednesday.

In a ceremony in connection with Women's Day, President Ahd Organization Mahfooz Ahmed and Advocate Munazza Hashmi stated that women should be imparted awareness about how to avoid harassment in the workplace and maintain digital security.

There are many laws which provide protection to women from harassment and maintain digital security. They urged educated youth to extend maximum information to women so that no one could exploit or blackmail them. About their NGO, they remarked that it provided a platform for solutions to problems faced by the community.

Related Topics

Civil Society Women From

Recent Stories

Dubai WoodShow exhibitors showcase latest trends, ..

Dubai WoodShow exhibitors showcase latest trends, tech in wood and woodworking i ..

20 minutes ago
 Women diplomats lauded for serving country with le ..

Women diplomats lauded for serving country with leadership, professionalism

2 minutes ago
 Govt taking steps to provide women equal opportuni ..

Govt taking steps to provide women equal opportunities: Khetran

2 minutes ago
 Women role significant in crop production; produce ..

Women role significant in crop production; produce half food in developing world ..

2 minutes ago
 Minister, secretary co-chair poultry association m ..

Minister, secretary co-chair poultry association meeting

2 minutes ago
 Nine held for possessing illegal weapons in Rawalp ..

Nine held for possessing illegal weapons in Rawalpindi

19 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.