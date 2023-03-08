Awareness of digital security laws vital to protect women from exploitations

Civil Society Workers stressed the need to create awareness about harassment at workplace and digital security to women, here on Wednesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :Civil Society Workers stressed the need to create awareness about harassment at workplace and digital security to women, here on Wednesday.

In a ceremony in connection with Women's Day, President Ahd Organization Mahfooz Ahmed and Advocate Munazza Hashmi stated that women should be imparted awareness about how to avoid harassment in the workplace and maintain digital security.

There are many laws which provide protection to women from harassment and maintain digital security. They urged educated youth to extend maximum information to women so that no one could exploit or blackmail them. About their NGO, they remarked that it provided a platform for solutions to problems faced by the community.