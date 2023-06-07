UrduPoint.com

Awareness Of Family Planning Best Key To Control Population Growth: DG

Umer Jamshaid Published June 07, 2023 | 12:40 PM

Awareness of family planning best key to control population growth: DG

ISLAMABAD, Jun 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :Director General (DG) Population Programme Wing, Dr Sabina Durrani Wednesday stressed for enhancing public awareness, strict implementation of a quality family planning and counseling workshops at grass-root level as country's population is growing rapidly with an annual fertility rates.

Talking to a private news channel, she expressed her serious concerns over the rapid population growth in the country, all stakeholders needs to collectively being part of an important initiative to strengthen the quality of maternal health and family planning services.

She stressed that it is need of hour for our leadership to realize only a limited, inclusive and well-managed population which can steer the country on the road to sustainable development, adding, overpopulation is a burden which causes imbalance living standard.

Replying a question, she said in order to improve the overall maternal health in Pakistan's rural areas, inclusive national policies must be implemented strictly so that the rural population can also avail the healthcare facilities, gender-based inequalities must be eliminated.

She further said the healthcare infrastructure needs to be reevaluated and the budget allocation in the health sector must increase, family planning programmes must be effectively implemented.

Funding for women education and awareness programmes would also reduce societal causes of maternal mortality and morbidity in rural areas, she highlightedIt is time to comprehensively address the issues, and a unique and joint development initiative must be created with the help of communities, NGOs, and government agencies, she advised.

Replying to another question, she said young mothers should be educated regarding mother feed as the rate of breast cancer rising because mothers were reluctant to feed their babies.

Related Topics

Pakistan Education Budget Road Young Women Breast Cancer Family All Government

Recent Stories

US asks Pakistan for consular access to Khadija Sh ..

US asks Pakistan for consular access to Khadija Shah in Jinnah House Attack Case

37 minutes ago

‘Elections 'll be only when I'll get them hold,’: says Zardari, claiming to ..

49 minutes ago
 Mansha Pasha strongly criticizes Naseeruddin Shah ..

Mansha Pasha strongly criticizes Naseeruddin Shah for claims about Sindhi langua ..

1 hour ago
 National Tracking Centre monitors movement of Truc ..

National Tracking Centre monitors movement of Trucks and Shipments around the cl ..

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 June 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 07 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 07 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.