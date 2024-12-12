Awareness Of Fundamental Rights Links To Bright Future: Sameera Raza
Faizan Hashmi Published December 12, 2024 | 11:39 PM
Acting President of Islamabad Crescent Lions Club, Syeda Sameera Raza has said that the awareness of the protection of fundamental rights was linked to a bright future
Addressing a walk held in connection with World Human Rights Day, she said that humanity was deprived of fundamental rights even in the modern era and in a developing society due to a lack of awareness about their rights.
In the light of the Constitution of Pakistan there was a need to rebuild a new society based on fundamental rights and the judiciary, media, parliament and civil society will have to perform their duties on a war footing.
Eminent sociologist Sibtain Raza Lodhi said that the basic teachings of human rights should be linked to the Farewell Sermon of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).
He said that the elimination of industrial discrimination, and physical and mental violence were violations of human rights.
A photo exhibition was also organized on the occasion while a large number of people participated in the walk.
