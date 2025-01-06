Open Menu

Awareness Of Traffic Rules Necessary To Avoid Road Accidents: CTO

Faizan Hashmi Published January 06, 2025 | 10:45 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi, Beenish Fatima on Monday called for creating awareness of traffic rules among the people as mostly accidents take place due to negligence of the drivers.

The CTO addressing one-day training workshop held at the Traffic Headquarters said that the main reason for road accidents is lack of awareness about traffic rules.

Out of 413 traffic accidents occurred in Rawalpindi district in 2024, over 270 were due to negligence of heavy vehicle drivers and non-compliance with the traffic rules, she said adding, 122 citizens lost their lives in road accidents during last year.

She further said that world over, each year approximately 1.3 million people die in road crashes.

The CTO said that all-out efforts would be made to raise awareness among public about observing traffic law so as to avoid road crashes. Most of the fatal accidents occur due to over speeding, she said.

Beenish Fatima informed that the aim of the training workshop is to prevent road accidents and the training workshop would help educate the drivers.

The training workshops would continue in 2025 to spread awareness and educate the drivers particularly of heavy vehicles, and public transport to prevent road accidents.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Traffic Headquarters, Motor vehicle Examiner, as well as heads of the Licensing, Challan, Accidents and education departments also addressed the workshop.

The CTP officers made the participants aware of the traffic rules, traffic signs and also spoke on the main causes of fatal road accidents.

The participants were informed about traffic police arrangements regarding licenses, fitness certificates, and route permits.

The drivers were urged to drive carefully on the roads observing road safety rules.

The training workshop covered driving principles and precautions which should be taken while driving in view of weather conditions. A large number of drivers participated in the training workshop while certificates were also distributed among all the participants.

