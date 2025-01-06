Awareness Of Traffic Rules Necessary To Avoid Road Accidents: CTO
Faizan Hashmi Published January 06, 2025 | 10:45 PM
Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi, Beenish Fatima on Monday called for creating awareness of traffic rules among the people as mostly accidents take place due to negligence of the drivers
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi, Beenish Fatima on Monday called for creating awareness of traffic rules among the people as mostly accidents take place due to negligence of the drivers.
The CTO addressing one-day training workshop held at the Traffic Headquarters said that the main reason for road accidents is lack of awareness about traffic rules.
Out of 413 traffic accidents occurred in Rawalpindi district in 2024, over 270 were due to negligence of heavy vehicle drivers and non-compliance with the traffic rules, she said adding, 122 citizens lost their lives in road accidents during last year.
She further said that world over, each year approximately 1.3 million people die in road crashes.
The CTO said that all-out efforts would be made to raise awareness among public about observing traffic law so as to avoid road crashes. Most of the fatal accidents occur due to over speeding, she said.
Beenish Fatima informed that the aim of the training workshop is to prevent road accidents and the training workshop would help educate the drivers.
The training workshops would continue in 2025 to spread awareness and educate the drivers particularly of heavy vehicles, and public transport to prevent road accidents.
Deputy Superintendent of Police, Traffic Headquarters, Motor vehicle Examiner, as well as heads of the Licensing, Challan, Accidents and education departments also addressed the workshop.
The CTP officers made the participants aware of the traffic rules, traffic signs and also spoke on the main causes of fatal road accidents.
The participants were informed about traffic police arrangements regarding licenses, fitness certificates, and route permits.
The drivers were urged to drive carefully on the roads observing road safety rules.
The training workshop covered driving principles and precautions which should be taken while driving in view of weather conditions. A large number of drivers participated in the training workshop while certificates were also distributed among all the participants.
Recent Stories
Hamdan bin Mohammed names MBRU’s College of Nursing and Midwifery after Sheikh ..
Department of Economic Development launches 'Registration and Licensing Authorit ..
Expo Khorfakkan attracted over 900,000 visitors in 2024
Serbian President commends UAE President's 'visionary leadership', 'constant eff ..
Police arrests accused for attempting to burn ex-wife, children
SSDO comments Child Courts Bill milestone towards children protection, justice
At Las Vegas show, tech world turns to mental health tools
SECP Introduces regulatory framework for investment plans
Meer Afzal scores century in Master Oil inter club cricket tournament
Guo Jiakun makes debut as 35th Spokesperson of Chinese Foreign Ministry
Shanze Noreen’s art work exhibited at PAC
PML-N to start membership campaign for reinvigorating party in Sindh: Ahsan Iqba ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police arrests accused for attempting to burn ex-wife, children4 minutes ago
-
SSDO comments Child Courts Bill milestone towards children protection, justice4 minutes ago
-
Shanze Noreen’s art work exhibited at PAC4 minutes ago
-
PML-N to start membership campaign for reinvigorating party in Sindh: Ahsan Iqbal4 minutes ago
-
City admin takes notice about profiteering of edible items3 minutes ago
-
Awareness of traffic rules necessary to avoid road accidents: CTO3 minutes ago
-
IHC declares Toshakhana-II, case of further inquiry3 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Rawalpindi Engineer Amir Khattak inaugurates RWMC's sanitation services in Attock3 minutes ago
-
Coordination between BISP, Population Council crucial for health needs: Rubina Khalid3 minutes ago
-
Muhammad Umar Panhwar assumes charge as Regional Director (Ombudsman)3 minutes ago
-
Agreement inked for establishment of National Reference Laboratory for Department of Plant Protectio ..3 minutes ago
-
Minister Kirmani highlights Punjab CM's commitment to promote agricultural mechanization6 minutes ago