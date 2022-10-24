Awareness on breast cancer necessary to defeat this disease: Dr Yasmin

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has said that only the Allah Almighty gives strength to a human to defeat any disease or tough situation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has said that only the Allah Almighty gives strength to a human to defeat any disease or tough situation.

She said this while addressing the Breast Cancer Awareness Seminar at Fatima Jinnah Medical University on Monday.

She said, "Today I am not participating in the seminar as a Health minister but as a breast cancer survivor patient. Two-year ago I was diagnosed with breast cancer." She said that she is lucky that the disease was diagnosed at early stage. Only early diagnosis of cancer can save a person from this dangerous disease, she added.

She further said that a mother and child block with 550 beds in Gangaram Hospital is going to be opened for the public very soon. Yasmin Rashid said four new units are also being established in Mother and Child Block.

The Provincial Health Minister congratulated the administration of Fatima Jinnah Medical University for organizing the awareness seminar on breast cancer.

It is pertinent to mention that Yasmin Rashid also led the breast cancer awareness walk on this occasion.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Masood Gondal also presented a commemorative shield to Dr Yasmin Rashid on this occasion.