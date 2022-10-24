UrduPoint.com

Awareness On Breast Cancer Necessary To Defeat This Disease: Dr Yasmin

Faizan Hashmi Published October 24, 2022 | 08:36 PM

Awareness on breast cancer necessary to defeat this disease: Dr Yasmin

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has said that only the Allah Almighty gives strength to a human to defeat any disease or tough situation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has said that only the Allah Almighty gives strength to a human to defeat any disease or tough situation.

She said this while addressing the Breast Cancer Awareness Seminar at Fatima Jinnah Medical University on Monday.

She said, "Today I am not participating in the seminar as a Health minister but as a breast cancer survivor patient. Two-year ago I was diagnosed with breast cancer." She said that she is lucky that the disease was diagnosed at early stage. Only early diagnosis of cancer can save a person from this dangerous disease, she added.

She further said that a mother and child block with 550 beds in Gangaram Hospital is going to be opened for the public very soon. Yasmin Rashid said four new units are also being established in Mother and Child Block.

The Provincial Health Minister congratulated the administration of Fatima Jinnah Medical University for organizing the awareness seminar on breast cancer.

It is pertinent to mention that Yasmin Rashid also led the breast cancer awareness walk on this occasion.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Masood Gondal also presented a commemorative shield to Dr Yasmin Rashid on this occasion.

Related Topics

Punjab Fatima Jinnah Breast Cancer Cancer From Yasmin Rashid

Recent Stories

Only 33% of US Voters Think 'a Lot' About Biden Ah ..

Only 33% of US Voters Think 'a Lot' About Biden Ahead of Midterms - Poll

8 minutes ago
 Murad meets Argentinian, Swiss envoys

Murad meets Argentinian, Swiss envoys

8 minutes ago
 Gerasimov, Milley Discuss Possible Use of 'Dirty B ..

Gerasimov, Milley Discuss Possible Use of 'Dirty Bomb' by Kiev - Russian Defense ..

8 minutes ago
 Police arrest two accused, recover stolen motorcyc ..

Police arrest two accused, recover stolen motorcycles

19 minutes ago
 National Assembly session prorogued sine die

National Assembly session prorogued sine die

19 minutes ago
 Garland, Wray to Brief Press on 'Significant Natio ..

Garland, Wray to Brief Press on 'Significant National Security Matter' - US Just ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.