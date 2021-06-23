UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Awareness On Job Quota To Encourage Mainstreaming Of Women, Minorities: President Dr Arif Alvi

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 04:27 PM

Awareness on job quota to encourage mainstreaming of women, minorities: President Dr Arif Alvi

President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday stressed the need for creating awareness about the reserved seats of women and minorities in public jobs, saying it would encourage their participation in national development

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday stressed the need for creating awareness about the reserved seats of women and minorities in public jobs, saying it would encourage their participation in national development.

The president expressed these views as Chairman Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) Captain (retired) Zahid Saeed presented him the performance reports of 2018 and 2019.

In a meeting held here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, the president was given a briefing on FPSC with the focus on availability of vacant posts for minorities.

It was highlighted that the 98 posts under FPSC, which had been reserved for minorities, were vacant at present.

Dr Alvi emphasized on finding out the reasons for vacant posts in coordination with relevant departments.

The president was apprised that in 2018, the FPSC received 741,000 applications for 3,200 posts, while in 2019, the number of applications touched 800,000 against 3,600 posts.

It was told that the interviews of candidates from Gilgit Baltistan would be conducted at their local stations.

On the recruitment process of FPSC, the president stressed ensuring transparency and adoption of scientific means.

Transparency in examination, he said, could be ensured by increasing the portion of objective questions.

\932

Related Topics

Gilgit Baltistan Women 2018 2019 From Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) Jobs Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Crypto funds 'disappear' from French asset manager ..

4 minutes ago

Profits of Chinese SOEs surge in Jan.-May

4 minutes ago

Watch and ward policy crucial to curb sale of petr ..

4 minutes ago

Harrington picks Kaymer, McDowell as Ryder Cup vic ..

4 minutes ago

HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i: The must-have earphones for yo ..

26 minutes ago

'Train of Hope' brings healthcare to South Africa' ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.