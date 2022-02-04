Awareness on Thalassemia need of hour: Jam Dharejo

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) :Sindh Minister for Industries & Commerce and Cooperative Department Jam Ikramullah Dharejo Friday said that creation of awareness among the masses about Thalassemia can save precious lives.

He expressed these views while meeting Chief Executive Officer of Mohammadi Welfare Foundation Syed Mehdi Rizvi at his office here on Friday.

Syed Mehdi Rizvi briefed the provincial minister about Muhammadi Thalassemia Centers and said that there are two Tthalassemia centers in Karachi and one each in Multan and Jacobabad. There are 100 registered patients in Karachi and 300 in Jacobabad while Sindh government provides financial assistance to 150 thalassemia patients at Jacobabad center.

During the meeting, Dharejo expressed interest in visiting thalassemia centers and said that serving the people is a great deed.

He will request the Chief Minister of Sindh to provide treatment facilities to thalassemia patients.

He asked Syed Mehdi Rizvi of Mohammadi Welfare Foundation to extend the scope of his services to other areas of Sindh. The Government of Sindh will extend all possible cooperation in expanding the scope of services for thalassemia patients.

Jam Ikramullah Dharejo said that there was an urgent need for awareness in rural areas about thalassemia.