Awareness program about crimes against women held:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) :Radio Pakistan Sargodha and district police organized awareness program regarding crime committed against women here on Wednesday in which focal person Anti-woman Harassment cell Sub-Inspector Amara Akraam, Public relation officer of district police Abid Hussain and Station Director Malik Ghulam Abbas were present.

The focal person said that the Anti-Women Harassment Cell was set up on the directives of Inspector General of Police Punjab Lahore where women officers were posted, adding that the cell was activated after receiving a call on Rescue 15 for help in case of violence, fight or any kind of disturbance by women from across the district and will took necessary steps to resolve the issue within next 24 hours.

She said that the cell was responsible for overseeing the investigation of cases registered against women and providing legal assistance in this regard."Any woman could express her problem by calling Rescue 15 in case of any problem while the cell was linked with Complaint Management Cell and Rescue 15", she added.

Amara said that this cell was being supervised by District Police Officer Dr Rizwan Ahmad Khan and performance was reviewed on daily basis.

The PRO said that an awareness campaign on Anti-Women Harassment Cell was being started from Radio Pakistan which would be extended to all police stations, schools, colleges and universities across the district in future.