Awareness program held to prevent fire incidents in forests

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :The district administration Swat on Wednesday launched an awareness drive for prevention of accidental and intentional forest fires.

As a part of the drive, an awareness session was held in Pathani area of Swat district that among others was also attended by officials of Rescue 1122, Wildlife and Forests Department, Swat Levies, and Civil Defence.

The session noted that recent fires not only posed serious threats to local population but also endangered wildlife, cattle and ecosystem. Moreover, reasons and factors behind recent fire incidents in Swat were discussed and participants were informed about preventive measure to stop such happenings.

The participants called upon locals to keep vigil and work in collaboration with district administration to avoid forest fires in future.