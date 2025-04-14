Awareness program highlights role of ombudsman in resolving public grievances

MIRPUR KHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) Mirpurkhas, organized an awareness program at Government Shah Abdul Latif Degree Science College under the cooperation of the Regional Directorate of Ombudsman Sindh, emphasizing the crucial role of the Ombudsman in addressing public grievances against provincial departments.

The Regional Director Ombudsman Zulfiqar Ali Junejo explained that the Ombudsman's office works to resolve public grievances related to provincial departments, ensuring accountability and transparency, reported by APP correspondent.

Junejo encouraged the public to submit written complaints on plain paper to the Regional Director's office for prompt action.

Deputy Registrar Sajjad Ali Soomro shared impressive statistics, stating that over 1,200 complaints were received, with a significant number resolved and others in progress.

The awareness session saw active participation from Principal Ausaf Ahmed, faculty members, and a large number of male and female students.

The program aimed to educate the public about the Ombudsman's powers and responsibilities in promoting good governance and protecting citizens' rights.

The Provincial Ombudsman Sindh is a constitutional authority that addresses public complaints against provincial government departments, working towards transparency and accountability. With regional offices, including Mirpurkhas, the institution provides an accessible platform for citizens to voice their grievances.

