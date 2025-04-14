Open Menu

Awareness Program Highlights Role Of Ombudsman In Resolving Public Grievances

Faizan Hashmi Published April 14, 2025 | 07:50 PM

Awareness program highlights role of ombudsman in resolving public grievances

MIRPUR KHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) Mirpurkhas, organized an awareness program at Government Shah Abdul Latif Degree Science College under the cooperation of the Regional Directorate of Ombudsman Sindh, emphasizing the crucial role of the Ombudsman in addressing public grievances against provincial departments.

The Regional Director Ombudsman Zulfiqar Ali Junejo explained that the Ombudsman's office works to resolve public grievances related to provincial departments, ensuring accountability and transparency, reported by APP correspondent.

Junejo encouraged the public to submit written complaints on plain paper to the Regional Director's office for prompt action.

Deputy Registrar Sajjad Ali Soomro shared impressive statistics, stating that over 1,200 complaints were received, with a significant number resolved and others in progress.

The awareness session saw active participation from Principal Ausaf Ahmed, faculty members, and a large number of male and female students.

The program aimed to educate the public about the Ombudsman's powers and responsibilities in promoting good governance and protecting citizens' rights.

The Provincial Ombudsman Sindh is a constitutional authority that addresses public complaints against provincial government departments, working towards transparency and accountability. With regional offices, including Mirpurkhas, the institution provides an accessible platform for citizens to voice their grievances.

APP/hms/378

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed meets with Director of Government A ..

Saif bin Zayed meets with Director of Government Agency at Cabinet of Ministers ..

6 hours ago
 General Civil Aviation Authority announces resumpt ..

General Civil Aviation Authority announces resumption of air flights between UAE ..

7 hours ago
 UAE’s Premier Marine delivers Rawabi 73 to Valli ..

UAE’s Premier Marine delivers Rawabi 73 to Vallianz Offshore Services

7 hours ago
 Elite group of professional, amateur anglers to co ..

Elite group of professional, amateur anglers to compete in Yas Grand Kingfish Ch ..

7 hours ago
 Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Prime Minist ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Prime Minister of Republic of North Macedo ..

8 hours ago
 Government estimate shows record decline of Japane ..

Government estimate shows record decline of Japanese nationals as of October 202 ..

8 hours ago
Zayed bin Hamad honours French rider Kevin Staut a ..

Zayed bin Hamad honours French rider Kevin Staut as winner of 14th UAE President ..

9 hours ago
 Real estate leaders discuss opportunities in shapi ..

Real estate leaders discuss opportunities in shaping future of urban infrastruct ..

9 hours ago
 UAE President and Prime Minister of North Macedoni ..

UAE President and Prime Minister of North Macedonia discuss bilateral cooperatio ..

9 hours ago
 UAE Cabinet, chaired by Mohammed bin Rashid, appro ..

UAE Cabinet, chaired by Mohammed bin Rashid, approves launch of first integrated ..

9 hours ago
 Portugese Deus brothers win FIP Silver Damac Dubai

Portugese Deus brothers win FIP Silver Damac Dubai

9 hours ago
 Dubai International Airport’s global lead reflec ..

Dubai International Airport’s global lead reflects emirate’s status: CEO of ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan