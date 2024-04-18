Awareness Program Launched For Students' Mental Health Well-being' At SAU Tandojam
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 18, 2024 | 10:24 PM
Awareness Program Launched for Students' Mental Health and Well-being at Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) in Collaboration with Higher Education Commission's System Strengthening Activity (HESSA)
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) Awareness Program Launched for Students' Mental Health and Well-being at Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) in Collaboration with Higher education Commission's System Strengthening Activity (HESSA).
A joint initiative between Sindh Agriculture University Tandojam and the Higher Education Commission (HEC) has inaugurated an awareness program aimed at promoting mental health and well-being among students. As part of this initiative, an online survey will be conducted involving students, faculty, and staff members.
According to the press release issued on Thursday, the Higher Education Commission's System Strengthening Activity (HESSA), with support from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), is facilitating this program at Sindh Agriculture University. The survey aims to address various challenges and issues faced by students at the university, offering assistance and counseling services to enhance their mental health. Faculty and relevant officials associated with students will actively participate in this campaign.
In this regard, a meeting was held at the Vice-Chancellor's Secretariat, where coordinators from various faculties were briefed on the initiative related to students’ mental health. Chief Medical Superintendent Dr. Faisal Ansari, Dr. Mahmood ul Hassan Mughal, and Syed Nauman Ali Shah provided briefings as committee members during the meeting.
Survey forms along with an online link were distributed to all coordinators to facilitate student participation. Vice-Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri expressed satisfaction with the progress made by the committee and coordinators in implementing the program.
The meeting was attended by prominent individuals including Dr. Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar, Dr. Khadim Hussain Wagan, Dr. Abdul Wahid Baloch, Dr. Ghulam Mujtaba Khushk, Dr. Bakhat-un-Nisa Mangan, Dr. Zulfiqar Mahar, Dr. Munir Ahmed, Amanullah Tunio, Asghar Ali Rajpar, Gulsher Lochi, and others.
