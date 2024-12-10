Awareness Program On Punjab Ombudsman Organized At Islamia College
Sumaira FH Published December 10, 2024 | 08:32 PM
As part of the awareness campaign by the Punjab Ombudsman’s office, a seminar was held at Government Islamia College, Railway Road, here on Tuesday
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) As part of the awareness campaign by the Punjab Ombudsman’s office, a seminar was held at Government Islamia College, Railway Road, here on Tuesday.
The event was presided over by the college’s principal, Dr. Ibad Nabeel.
On this occasion, Punjab Ombudsman’s Media Advisor, Abdul Basit Khan, addressed the students and emphasized the importance and efficiency of the institution in providing quick and affordable justice. He explained that the Punjab Ombudsman’s office ensures justice within 45 to 60 days without requiring a lawyer. Advisors are available in all districts of Punjab to assist the public, and complaints can be registered 24/7 through the helpline 1050, he added.
Recent Stories
UN Women’s Rolling Resistance concludes with resounding call to end Gender-Bas ..
ICT Police arrest 11 criminals; Illegal weapons, liquor seized
LESCO to purchase 750,000 single phase meters
NA session to continue till Dec 20
Police arrested thief gang member; recovered looted cash Rs5.5 mln
PM reaffirms commitment to protect mountains, natural environment
YPF delegation urges dialogue, democratic strengthening in talks with CM Gandapu ..
Two killed in separate incidents in Swabi; drug peddler arrested
Chinese delegation visits TDAP
Bugti directs to ensure merit on contract posts in Education Dept
Deputy Speaker NA announces six-member panel of chairpersons
8th Inter-House Sports Championship concludes at Bakhtawar Cadet College for gir ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
UN Women’s Rolling Resistance concludes with resounding call to end Gender-Based violence5 minutes ago
-
ICT Police arrest 11 criminals; Illegal weapons, liquor seized5 minutes ago
-
LESCO to purchase 750,000 single phase meters5 minutes ago
-
NA session to continue till Dec 205 minutes ago
-
Police arrested thief gang member; recovered looted cash Rs5.5 mln12 minutes ago
-
PM reaffirms commitment to protect mountains, natural environment12 minutes ago
-
YPF delegation urges dialogue, democratic strengthening in talks with CM Gandapur12 minutes ago
-
Two killed in separate incidents in Swabi; drug peddler arrested2 minutes ago
-
Chinese delegation visits TDAP2 minutes ago
-
Bugti directs to ensure merit on contract posts in Education Dept2 minutes ago
-
Deputy Speaker NA announces six-member panel of chairpersons2 minutes ago
-
Opposition decries unjust distribution of local government funds9 minutes ago