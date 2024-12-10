Awareness program on Punjab Ombudsman organized at Islamia College

As part of the awareness campaign by the Punjab Ombudsman’s office, a seminar was held at Government Islamia College, Railway Road, here on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) As part of the awareness campaign by the Punjab Ombudsman’s office, a seminar was held at Government Islamia College, Railway Road, here on Tuesday.

The event was presided over by the college’s principal, Dr. Ibad Nabeel.

On this occasion, Punjab Ombudsman’s Media Advisor, Abdul Basit Khan, addressed the students and emphasized the importance and efficiency of the institution in providing quick and affordable justice. He explained that the Punjab Ombudsman’s office ensures justice within 45 to 60 days without requiring a lawyer. Advisors are available in all districts of Punjab to assist the public, and complaints can be registered 24/7 through the helpline 1050, he added.