Awareness Program Organized At Central Jail For Women Empowering Prisoners
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 12, 2025 | 03:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) In connection with International Women's Day, UN Women Pakistan on Wednesday organized an awareness program at the Central Jail here to highlight reforms and initiatives aimed at ensuring access to justice for women prisoners.
The event was graced by the Deputy Speaker of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Suraiya Bibi, as the chief guest.
Other notable attendees included Member of Provincial Assembly Shehla Bano, former MPA Ayesha Bano, representatives from UN Women, Usman Mehsud, Inspector General of Prisons, lawyers from the Peshawar High Court, Additional Secretary of Home Nagmana, members of the Supervisory Committee on Prisons and Human Rights, and women prisoners.
Speakers and participants discussed various reforms concerning women inmates, emphasizing initiatives to provide them with easier access to justice and other corrective measures.
In her concluding remarks, Deputy Speaker Suraiya Bibi appreciated the ongoing reforms for the welfare of women prisoners.
She expressed hope that similar initiatives across all prisons in the province would help create an exemplary environment, enabling inmates to lead positive and constructive lives upon their release.
Following the program, Suraiya Bibi visited the women and children in the prison, distributed gifts, and joined the prison staff and inmates for an Iftar meal.
Recent Stories
90 percent of consumers’ complaints resolved during 2024: ADRA
89 entities achieve compliance with Abu Dhabi's National Standard for Business C ..
Etihad Airways welcomes 1.6 million passengers in February
Army Act exclusively for members of Pakistan armed forces: SC judge on appeals a ..
Instashop enables users to donate to Fathers’ Endowment campaign via app
Imtiaz Developments contributes AED50 million to support Fathers’ Endowment ca ..
Punjab govt announces advance salaries, pensions before Eid-ul-Fitre
Emirates Publishers Association strengthens UAE’s presence at London Book Fair
International Charity Organisation provides food packages to 400 Muslim villages ..
Ajman Transport introduces open, contactless payment system
MoHRE completes over 34 million smart transactions in 2024
Jaffar Express attack: 27 terrorists killed, 155 hostages rescued as clearance o ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Awareness program organized at central jail for women empowering prisoners5 minutes ago
-
Timely completion of developmental projects is top priority: Commissioner Hazara15 minutes ago
-
Weapons' authority letters cancelled, Section 144 imposed in N Waziristan25 minutes ago
-
Healthcare facilities at BHU, Larr Pharpur inspected45 minutes ago
-
Two die as Suzuki pickup overturns in Abbottabad45 minutes ago
-
Opposition leader Omar Ayub strongly condemns Jaffar Express attack45 minutes ago
-
Unknown gumen shot dead father and son at Khokhra Maira Havelian55 minutes ago
-
Landi Kotal police seize 3 kg ice drug, smuggler arrested55 minutes ago
-
Ramazan celebrations reach midpoint with traditional fervor: Report1 hour ago
-
Governor and CM GB strongly condemn Jaffer Express Attack, reaffirm commitment to eradicating terror ..1 hour ago
-
Advisor sees boost to investor confidence as Moody' s upgrades Pakistan's banking outlook1 hour ago
-
Army Act exclusively for members of Pakistan armed forces: SC judge on appeals against civilians’ ..1 hour ago