Awareness Program Organized At Central Jail For Women Empowering Prisoners

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) In connection with International Women's Day, UN Women Pakistan on Wednesday organized an awareness program at the Central Jail here to highlight reforms and initiatives aimed at ensuring access to justice for women prisoners.

The event was graced by the Deputy Speaker of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Suraiya Bibi, as the chief guest.

Other notable attendees included Member of Provincial Assembly Shehla Bano, former MPA Ayesha Bano, representatives from UN Women, Usman Mehsud, Inspector General of Prisons, lawyers from the Peshawar High Court, Additional Secretary of Home Nagmana, members of the Supervisory Committee on Prisons and Human Rights, and women prisoners.

Speakers and participants discussed various reforms concerning women inmates, emphasizing initiatives to provide them with easier access to justice and other corrective measures.

In her concluding remarks, Deputy Speaker Suraiya Bibi appreciated the ongoing reforms for the welfare of women prisoners.

She expressed hope that similar initiatives across all prisons in the province would help create an exemplary environment, enabling inmates to lead positive and constructive lives upon their release.

Following the program, Suraiya Bibi visited the women and children in the prison, distributed gifts, and joined the prison staff and inmates for an Iftar meal.

