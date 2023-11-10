Open Menu

Awareness Program Organized To Curb Environmental Pollution

Faizan Hashmi Published November 10, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Awareness program organized to curb environmental pollution

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2023) The Sindh Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA) organized an awareness program at the Sardar Muhammad Ali Shah Jamot Government Girls Degree College on Friday to educate the public about the increasing environmental pollution in the province, particularly in Matiari district.

A large number of teachers, students, and civil society representatives participated in the event.

District Incharge Qutub-ud-Din Dar highlighted the causes and effects of environmental pollution, and outlined the measures taken by SEPA to curb it.

At the end of the session, District Incharge Qutub-ud-Din Dar and other SEPA officials took a pledge from the participants to adopt habits that reduce environmental pollution and improve the environment.

The event was held in response to directions from SEPA Director General Naeem Ahmed Mughal and Regional Incharge Hyderabad Imran Ali Abbasi.

Related Topics

Sindh Civil Society Hyderabad Matiari Muhammad Ali Event From Government

Recent Stories

Wasim Akram shares insight about Pakistan's path t ..

Wasim Akram shares insight about Pakistan's path to World Cup semi-finals

1 hour ago
 Fiza Ali can't tolerate criticism towards her ex-h ..

Fiza Ali can't tolerate criticism towards her ex-husband

1 hour ago
 Pakistan welcomes Islamic Summit to be held in Riy ..

Pakistan welcomes Islamic Summit to be held in Riyadh tomorrow: FO

2 hours ago
 PM calls for immediate cessation of hostilities in ..

PM calls for immediate cessation of hostilities in Gaza

2 hours ago
 Milestone book launch unveils insights into Global ..

Milestone book launch unveils insights into Global South Culture, Communication

2 hours ago
 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023: Afghanistan op ..

ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023: Afghanistan opt to bat first against South A ..

4 hours ago
IMF urges Pakistan to tighten anti-money launderin ..

IMF urges Pakistan to tighten anti-money laundering, tax enforcement

4 hours ago
 Caretaker PM leaves for Riyadh on three-day offici ..

Caretaker PM leaves for Riyadh on three-day official visit

5 hours ago
 PIA is present on privatization list: Murtaza Sola ..

PIA is present on privatization list: Murtaza Solangi

5 hours ago
 PML-N will secure three to four NA seats with MQM- ..

PML-N will secure three to four NA seats with MQM-P’s support: Rana Sana

5 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 42 South Africa Vs. A ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 42 South Africa Vs. Afghanistan, Live Score, Histor ..

5 hours ago
 Punjab Govt introduces 'Sikh Yatra' booking portal ..

Punjab Govt introduces 'Sikh Yatra' booking portal

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan