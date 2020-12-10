Awareness programme held for women in Nawabshah

(@FahadShabbir)

Department of Women Development Shaheed Benazirabad in coordination with social welfare organization Path Finder organized awareness programme at village Talli and Rahmoon Keerio of Tehsil Sakrand to educate the women regarding their rights and making them independent as part of 16-day Activism Campaign

The program largely attended women of the villages. Addressing the women, Deputy Director Women Development Department Naseem Hassan Mastoi, Advocate Fauzia Baloch, Sada Hussain and others said that in order to prevent domestic violence, underage marriage and to resolve other domestic issues, a Helpline is being launched with Phone No.

1094 where the affected women and social workers can get immediate help on the issues of women.

Speakers said that the purpose of holding of this program determined to create awareness among women for knowledge of their rights and preventing gender torture.

They said that the village women in this developed era are not getting their due rights due to lack of education and poor knowledge about their rights.

They said that the aim behind this program is to aware the women about their rights so that these women could attain the social and legal rights. Manak Mallah, Farhana Khaskheli, Mashooq Ali and others were also present on the occasion.