UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Awareness Programme Held For Women In Nawabshah

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 21 seconds ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 05:07 PM

Awareness programme held for women in Nawabshah

Department of Women Development Shaheed Benazirabad in coordination with social welfare organization Path Finder organized awareness programme at village Talli and Rahmoon Keerio of Tehsil Sakrand to educate the women regarding their rights and making them independent as part of 16-day Activism Campaign

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :Department of Women Development Shaheed Benazirabad in coordination with social welfare organization Path Finder organized awareness programme at village Talli and Rahmoon Keerio of Tehsil Sakrand to educate the women regarding their rights and making them independent as part of 16-day Activism Campaign.

The program largely attended women of the villages. Addressing the women, Deputy Director Women Development Department Naseem Hassan Mastoi, Advocate Fauzia Baloch, Sada Hussain and others said that in order to prevent domestic violence, underage marriage and to resolve other domestic issues, a Helpline is being launched with Phone No.

1094 where the affected women and social workers can get immediate help on the issues of women.

Speakers said that the purpose of holding of this program determined to create awareness among women for knowledge of their rights and preventing gender torture.

They said that the village women in this developed era are not getting their due rights due to lack of education and poor knowledge about their rights.

They said that the aim behind this program is to aware the women about their rights so that these women could attain the social and legal rights. Manak Mallah, Farhana Khaskheli, Mashooq Ali and others were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Martyrs Shaheed Poor Education Marriage Sakrand Women

Recent Stories

ADNOC, ExxonMobil sign agreement to collaborate on ..

7 minutes ago

Putin Calls on Human Rights Activists to Look Into ..

17 seconds ago

Laws to be translated into regional languages to c ..

18 seconds ago

Gold price decreases Rs.750 to Rs110,450 per tola

20 seconds ago

Putin Says Foreign Agents Law Should Not Restrict ..

24 seconds ago

Market rates of gold in twin cities

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.