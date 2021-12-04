Awareness programme held to educate women about their rights

In order to provide awareness to women about their basic rights and to make them autonomous in the society, Department of Women Development Shaheed Benazirabad under the 16-day activism campaign organized an awareness programme at Government Girls Degree College Sakrand

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2021 ) :In order to provide awareness to women about their basic rights and to make them autonomous in the society, Department of Women Development Shaheed Benazirabad under the 16-day activism campaign organized an awareness programme at Government Girls Degree College Sakrand.

On the occasion, Deputy Director Women Development Naseem Hassan Mastoi, Principal Government Girls Degree College Sakrand Khalida Channar, Principal Government Girls Fatima Jinnah Higher Secondary school and Member Advisory board Darul Aman Nawabshah Humaira Mir, In-charge Police Women Complain Center Benazir Shah, In-charge Women Complaint Cell Zaibun Nissa, Advocate Fauzia, Farhana Saleh and others giving awareness to college students said that women have equal citizens rights under the law but they were facing problems due to lack of education and awareness.

They said that no one could be deprived of their genuine rights due to genetic division. They said that for that reason a 16-day activism campaign was launched in the district to create awareness among women.

They said that these programmes would aware women of urban and rural areas specially job doing women and student about their rights on genetic basis and prevention of domestic torture so that in future women could safeguard themselves from untoward incidences in future course of time.

On the occasion, the college students delivered speeches against torture and harassment on genetic basis and also displayed tableaus .