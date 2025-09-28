Awareness Programme In Sargodha Highlights Dangers Of Smoking
Umer Jamshaid Published September 28, 2025 | 07:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2025) An impactful awareness programme on the harmful effects of smoking and its prevention was organised under the auspices of the Alternative Research Initiative (ARI) at a local hotel in Sargodha, attracting a large number of participants from diverse walks of life.
Addressing the event as chief guest, former student leader and executive council member of Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan, Mian Muhammad Owais Qasim Talha, described smoking as a “killer of life". He stated that when parents are addicted, children often follow, underscoring the need for reform at both family and societal levels.
He added that islam strictly prohibits practices that damage human health and life.
Programme Coordinator Muhammad Nasir Goraiya stressed that anyone who encourages harmful habits such as smoking, gutka, or mawa cannot be a well-wisher. He said the purpose of the program was to renew the pledge to quit smoking permanently and instead adopt healthier alternatives, such as fruits and other natural blessings.
Participants at the event also shared their personal experiences and expressed firm determination to quit smoking. The program concluded with a collective prayer.
