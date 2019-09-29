(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, Sept 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2019 ) :The district administration Sukkur on Sunday organised a seminar and various other awareness programmes at Muhammad Bin Qasim park to mark International Heart day.

The programmes were organised in partnership with an NGO.

According to a Sukkur World Health Organisation (WHO) representative, Dr Ghulam Akbar Ghanghro, cardiovascular diseases claim millions of lives a year. He said risk factors for heart disease and stroke include raised blood pressure, cholesterol and glucose levels, smoking, overweight, obesity and physical inactivity.

Keenjhar Nazeer, Nosheen Khan, Atiya Bibi, Yasmeen Shah and others spoke at the seminar.