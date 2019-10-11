Awareness raising campaign on traffic rules launched for students

The district traffic police launched awareness campaign on traffic rules among students here on Friday

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) :The district traffic police launched awareness campaign on traffic rules among students here on Friday.

As part of the drive, DPS Traffic Jamilur Rehman visited various schools and delivered lectures to students on traffic rules including road safety, traffic signals and zebra crossing etc.

He said those civilized nations that had made progress, had always observed traffic rules and added it was right of every citizen to be educated him or her on traffic laws.

The traffic officials directed the students to carefully cross the road in rush hours and stressed upon students to wear helmet while riding motorcycles.

He said that awareness campaign had been launched on the directives of District Police Officer(DPO) Sajad Khan and hoped that the awareness campaign in schools would decrease road accidents by taking preventive measures.

The purpose of this campaign was to ensure safety for motorcyclists and prevent any road mishap by educating students on traffic rules and about use of helmets and safe road environment.