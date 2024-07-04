Awareness Raising Moot On ECBC Held
Muhammad Irfan Published July 04, 2024 | 07:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) The Buildings Energy Research Center (BERC), University of Engineering and Technology, Peshawar in collaboration with National Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority (NEECA) organized an awareness session on the Energy Conservation Building Code (ECBC) 2023 at the Capital Development Authority (CDA) office.
The session was specifically designed for the senior management of the CDA. The ECBC-2023 developed by the NEECA applies to all new buildings and new sections of existing buildings across Pakistan.
The session was a part of the project "Transformation of the Construction Sector to Promote Energy Efficiency in Buildings," funded by the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), Germany, and supported by GIZ (Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit) with UET Peshawar’s BERC as the Technical Lead for the Project.
Dr Naveed Ahmad, Director BERC said on the occasion that the aim of the session is to enhance the CDA staff’s understanding of the buildings’ sustainability, building energy codes, the rating system of buildings and its effective implementation.
He said it would raise awareness about the global significance of energy efficiency and conservation in buildings.
Director BERC and the Technical Lead for the project gave a presentation on the global trends and targets, policies and tools to reduce the carbon footprint of the buildings in a systematic way and shed light on some important tools devised as Project deliverables so far.
Dr Sardar Mohazzam, the Managing Director NEECA, offered an in-depth overview of the ECBC 2023 code, highlighting its requirements and the benefits of adherence for sustainable development. Understanding and implementing this code has become crucial for building control authorities across the nation, he added. Chairman CDA Mohammad Ali Randhawa appreciated the initiative taken by the NEECA.
The other speakers emphasized that CDA By-laws be reviewed and amendments be suggested for making future buildings environmentally sustainable. Ms Sadia Haider, CDA emphasized the need for Buildings’ Energy Audit and the need for prompt action in this regard.
Engr Muhammad Irshad Khan, Head of the project at GIZ, highlighted the initiatives of GIZ introducing the first project in Pakistan aimed at implementing sustainability in buildings sector. He also enlightened the audience with the key objectives of the project and its impact and forecasting.
