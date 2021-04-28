Awareness raising seminar held

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :Sindh Agriculture, Forestry & Workers Coordination Organization (SAFWCO) on Wednesday organized a divisional awareness rising seminar under the umbrella of Accelerated Action Plan (AAP) project.

The aim of seminar was to expand the awareness about health and nutrition status of children and mothers by adopting healthy food readily available in livestock. The seminar was attended by livestock department officials, civil society organizations and media personals.

Ms Rizwana from SAFWCO introduced the objectives of the project to improve health and nutrition status of children and mothers by rapidly expanding and enhancing coverage of intervention in all districts of Sindh, both through facility and community action plan approach.She said that the purpose of AAP was to reduce malnutrition immediately to overcome child's growth deficit by raising awareness at household level to consume livestock products such as milk, eggs and meat. She emphasized the consumption of such readily available rich food items specially for mothers and children.

Regional Manager-IRM, Kashif Siddiqui said that most of the studies about acute and stunting malnutrition significantly pointed out to mothers and children because they both were most vulnerable groups of the society and deprived of most of the available facilities and services. He discussed the reasons as well starting with poverty, starvation due to inflation and finally unhealthy food habits.

Deputy Director Animal Husbandry Sukkur, Farid Memon while highlighting the importance of livestock vaccination and their proper care during the viral season said that Livestock department in the district and facilities being provided to the citizens from animal husbandry training to vaccination without any fee.

Veterinary Officer & President Pakistan Veterinary Medical Association (PVMA), Dr Nawaz Ujjan, Senior Veterinary Officer, Dr Zulifqar Pathan, Dr Ghaffar Abbassi also spoke on the occasion.