Awareness raising symposium about corona vaccine held

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :A one-day awareness raising symposium held in the Khyber Medical College(KMC) on Friday to enlighten masses about various matters pertaining to Covid 19 vaccine.

During the moot, the speakers shed light on the entire process of the vaccine manufacturing, testing and then its introduction to market.

The symposium was organized by Dept of Medicine at Khyber Medical College Peshawar on COVID 19 vaccines to explain to the masses that development of a vaccine has a long process and it was approved by drug regulatory authorities.

Dean KMC Prof Dr Mahmud Aurangzeb was the chief guest participated as chief guest while Prof Medicine Dr Hashim Uddin Azam Khan, Prof Medicine Dr Ishaq Khattak, Prof Dr Wazir Muhammad and Chairman Medicine Department Assoc Prof Dr Inam Ullah Kahn were the panelists. Senior and junior faculty members from all specialties, trainees medical officers, house officers and undergraduate students participated in the symposium.

The vaccination administration process was started in different countries and on Feb 03, 2021, Pakistan has also started the vaccination process.

Assit Prof Dr Alamzeb discussed the mechanism of coronavirus affecting the human immune system.

Associate Prof Dr Iqbal Haider discussed the basics of COVID vaccines and how in history diseases like chickenpox, smallpox, measles etc were a pandemic but due to the vaccination now these diseases do not cause epidemics.

Assitant Prof Dr Aliena Badshah shed light on the facts and figures and current status of covid vaccines and said that NCOC has made a plan about how to vaccinate the nation and in first phase they are vaccinating the frontline health workers and for that in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa they have established 16 centers for 30,000 health workers. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa received 16, 000 doses from the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC). Daily 800 vaccines – 50 for each center is the schedule. In four days 408 vaccinations were done and the target was 3,200.

Assistant Prof Dr Zahid Ullah discussed the frequently asked questions and myths related to COVID 19 and told the audience that vaccination has more benefits then medication so we should go for vaccination.