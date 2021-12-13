Awareness rally against drug use held at GCU

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :An awareness rally against drugs usage was taken out in Government College University Hyderabad on Monday.

The Vice Chancellor GCU Prof Dr Tayaba Zareef led the rally that started from VC secretariat and culminated at Assembly hall and was attended by a large number of faculty members, employees and students.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Tayaba Zareef stressed the need for educating people to root out the menace of drugs and narcotics from society.

She said the growing trend of drug use in the new generation was dangerous and students must be aware of the dangers of this menace.

The awareness rally was organized on the directives of Higher education Commission to provide awareness to the students about negative effects of the drugs.