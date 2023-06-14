Awareness rally held on World Blood Donor Day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :The Regional Blood Center (RBC) here on Wednesday conducted an awareness rally on World Blood Donor Day to create awareness about voluntary blood donation.

Step Foundation's Chairperson, Shaista Khoso along with Director RBC led the rally at Sukkur Press Club.

Speakers on the occasion said that the adequate supply of blood during emergencies required a well-organized service. This can only be ensured by engaging the entire community to voluntarily donate blood throughout the year, they added.