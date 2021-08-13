UrduPoint.com

Awareness Rally Held To Mark Breast Feeding Week

The Sindh government is celebrating awareness week under the program 'Mother's Milk, Foundation of Life' to highlight the importance of mother's milk for the child health

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :The Sindh government is celebrating awareness week under the program 'Mother's Milk, Foundation of Life' to highlight the importance of mother's milk for the child health.

To this effect, a rally was led by Additional Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Junaid Hameed Samo and District Health Officer Dr Daulat Jamali which was participated by Additional District Health Officer Dr Riaz Shah, Deputy District Health Officer Dr Amina Brohi, Dr Aslam Malik, doctors and Lady Health Workers.

Addressing the rally, ADC Junaid Hameed Samo said that mother's milk was very important for the nutrition of children as it develops the immune system of children which help prevent children from different diseases and keep the health better. He said that the objective of this rally and other such programs was to highlight the importance of mother's milk for children as it is the foundation of life of a child.

He stressed that mothers shall feed children with their own milk only as it was a complete and best diet for children.

Addressing the participants, the District Health Officer Dr Daulat Jamali said that breast cancer was sometimes diagnosed in mothers when they do not feed their child with their own milk while minors become victims of different diseases. He said that the objective behind observing rally and week is to insistmothers to feed their own milk to children for their better growth and prevention from different diseases. He advised that mothers shall feed their milk for six months and after six months, the child shall be fed with an additional diet.

