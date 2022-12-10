UrduPoint.com

Awareness Rally Held To Mark Human Rights Day In Sukkur

Faizan Hashmi Published December 10, 2022 | 05:20 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2022 ) :More than 100 members of civil society, took out an awareness rally from Gym Khana to Sukkur Press Club to mark Human Rights day on Sunday.

The rally was organized by the human rights department Sukkur along with several other organisations.

Addressing the occasion Additional Deputy Commissioner Sukkur, Abdul Kareem said islam gives lessons of the supremacy of social justice and high values of peace. He said Islam is the custodian of human rights and advises equality and peaceful co-existence.

He said the protection of the rights of citizens is the responsibility of the state and government as well as administrations.

Chairperson, Step Foundation, Shaista Khoso said all humans were born equal. She lamented that facilities and schemes of the Government did not always reach the beneficiaries Social activist, and chairperson of a nongovernmental organization, Samreen Najeeb Lakho said that though there were several laws in place, incidents of human rights violations were only increasing, she added.

She said that we need to be humane with one another.

IGHDS coordinator Ms Moona Bhutto said we are all born with rights. However, it is unfortunate that due to the inhuman behavior of a few, our human rights are hijacked, she said.

