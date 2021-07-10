Awareness rally held to mark the World Population Day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2021 ) :An awareness rally was organized by Population Welfare Department Shaheed Benazirabad to mark World Population Day here Saturday.

The rally was led by Member Sindh Assembly and Chairman Public Account Committee Ghulam Qadir Chandio, Additional Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Junaid Hameed Samo, District Health Officer Dr Daulat Jamali and District Population Welfare Officer Riaz Ahmed Shar. The rally was commenced from Sheraz Chowk and terminated at Deputy Commissioner Office where a seminar was organized in this regard.

Addressing the seminar MPA and Chairman PAC Ghulam Qadir Chandio said that the Sindh government was taking effective steps to control the population and different programs were launched in this regard. He said that the province could be made prosperous by bringing population under control.

He said, the World Population Day is observed each year on 11th July which aims at providing awareness against damages caused by increasing population and to maintain a small family. He said that small family imposes fewer responsibilities on parents and life remains prosperous. He said that Department of Population Welfare was taking commendable steps in creating awareness among public and bringing control on population increase.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Junaid Hameed Samo in his speech, said that the district administration was extending all possible cooperation to the Population Welfare Department and the increase in population would adversely affect the resources of the country by putting bad effects on the issues of health, education and employment.

Addressing the seminar, District Health Officer Dr Daulat Jamali, Population Welfare Officer Riaz Ahmed Shar, Dr Yar Ali Jamali and others said that Centers are established at all Health Units of the district for control over population and creating awareness for public. They said that these Centers were provided with tablets and injection to maintain period between births. They said that Lady Doctors were also posted to guide women about maintaining gap between birth. They also said that the Department of Population Welfare had achieved Population Welfare target 2020 before time, which was commended by Sindh Health Minister. They said that public awareness programmes were initiated through social, print and electronic media.

The seminar was concluded with award of shields among cooperating officials and staff by Chairman PAC Ghulam Qadir Chandio, Additional Deputy Commissioner Junaid Hameed Samo and District Population Officer Riaz Ahmed Shar.

Earlier, the rally was participated by Deputy District Health Officer Dr Amina Brohi, officials of health and population departments, Lady Health Workers, elites and others.