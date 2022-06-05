UrduPoint.com

Awareness Rally Held To Mark World Environment Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 05, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Awareness rally held to mark World Environment Day

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2022 ) :Jamaat-e-Islah-ul-Muslimeen (JIM) organized an awareness rally on Sunday in connection with World Environment Day being observed across the globe on June 05.

A rally led by Jamaat-e-Islah-ul- Muslimeen leaders was taken out from SP office to Hyderabad Press Club to create awareness among masses about environmental issues.

Jamaat-e-Islah-ul- Muslimeen workers, members of civil society and citizens participated in the rally by carrying banners in their hands.

Speaking on the occasion, Allama Muhammad Tahir Tahri said that our Holy Prophet (PBUH) had instructed that trees should be planted and we should follow the orders of our Prophet so that the environment could be improved.

Jamaat-e-Islah-ul- Muslimeen Sindh chapter leaderd Khaifa Ghazanfar Jokhio, Prof. Khalid Rasool Tahiri and other responsible persons were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Sindh World Civil Society Hyderabad June Sunday From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 June 2022

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 5th June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 5th June 2022

9 hours ago
 Irfan Siddiqui asks President Alvi to rise above ' ..

Irfan Siddiqui asks President Alvi to rise above 'party politics', become symbol ..

17 hours ago
 Govt taking tough decisions in larger national int ..

Govt taking tough decisions in larger national interest: Rana Mashood

17 hours ago
 No positive case reports for COVID-19 in Balochist ..

No positive case reports for COVID-19 in Balochistan

18 hours ago
 Turkey Plans to Develop Mechanism for Addressing G ..

Turkey Plans to Develop Mechanism for Addressing Grain Issue During Lavrov's Vis ..

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.