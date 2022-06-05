Awareness rally held to mark World Environment Day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2022 ) :Jamaat-e-Islah-ul-Muslimeen (JIM) organized an awareness rally on Sunday in connection with World Environment Day being observed across the globe on June 05.

A rally led by Jamaat-e-Islah-ul- Muslimeen leaders was taken out from SP office to Hyderabad Press Club to create awareness among masses about environmental issues.

Jamaat-e-Islah-ul- Muslimeen workers, members of civil society and citizens participated in the rally by carrying banners in their hands.

Speaking on the occasion, Allama Muhammad Tahir Tahri said that our Holy Prophet (PBUH) had instructed that trees should be planted and we should follow the orders of our Prophet so that the environment could be improved.

Jamaat-e-Islah-ul- Muslimeen Sindh chapter leaderd Khaifa Ghazanfar Jokhio, Prof. Khalid Rasool Tahiri and other responsible persons were also present on the occasion.