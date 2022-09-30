UrduPoint.com

Awareness Rally Held To Mark World Heart Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 30, 2022 | 01:10 AM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2022 ) :World Heart Day was observed in Hyderabad, like other parts of the country, on Thursday by holding of a rally to spread awareness among the people about cardiovascular disease.

The rally -- attended by a large number of participants carrying banners and placards in their hands -- was led by senior cardiologists.

After rally, eminent cardiologists Dr Feroz Memon, Dr Fazul Rehman, Dr Zaman Baloch, Dr Kashif Shaikh and others addressed a press conference to highlight importance of the World Heart Day.

Dr Kashif Shaikh said that cardiac disease was one of the leading causes of death in the world and it could be avoided by adopting preventive measures.

He said the treatment of heart disease was so costly that majority of the patients could not afford it, therefore, people must take preventive steps.

