Awareness rally regarding Clean Punjab drive held

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) An awareness rally organized by Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) was taken out in the city regarding the ongoing 'Clean Punjab' campaign launched by the provincial government.

Chairman Chief Minister Punjab Monitoring Committee, Salman Naeem, and Deputy Commissioner Rizwan Qadeer led the rally.

The rally was started at Multan tea house and culminated at State Bank.

CPO Sadiq Ali Dogar and Chief Executive Officer MWMC Shahid Yaqub besides this Civil society and business community also participated in the rally.

DC Rizwan Qadeer said that the Punjab Chief Minister has focused on South Punjab in a Clean Punjab drive.

He stated that 5000 tons of waste was shifted to a landfill site outside the city in one week.

New machinery has been handed over to the company field staff to clean the city, he added.

Chairman Chief Minister Monitoring Committee, Salman Naeem assured full support to the district administration and waste management company as per the vision of the Punjab Chief Minister.

He said that an increase in limits of the waste management company was under consideration to make the sanitation system ideal.

He urged the citizens to fully participate in the cleanliness campaign by realizing their responsibility.

CEO MWMC Shahid Yaqoob said that the company was striving hard to come up to the expectations of the public.

He said that a full awareness campaign was being conducted to involve the citizens in the cleanliness culture.

The pamphlets were also distributed to the participants regarding adopting a cleanliness culture in the rally.