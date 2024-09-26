Awareness regarding birds protection necessary among masses

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) Wild life department Sargodha Deputy Director Arooj Zaheer said that on Thursday there was a dire need to raise awareness campaign about birds and animals' rights, and persuading people to extend kindness and respect to all sentient creatures.

While talking to APP here on Thursday,she said that various departments, both public and private, especially animal rights organizations and activists should highlight the importance of the birds.

Arooj Zaheer said that "We need to sensitize our youth and create awareness through digital and traditional media about the importance of animal's rights and protection of their natural habitat for safeguarding this planet and environment.

"Provision of proper medical facilities, natural habitat, safety and food to the domestic animal including pet and those involved in labour were the basic rights", she added.

She told that lack of awareness was one of the reasons for the inhuman treatment meted out to animals across the globe.

She said that the departments working on wild life conservation, national parks and wilderness areas due to lack of resources could not manage the proper preservation of wild life.

Illegal hunting of animals was carried out by influential, while the situation was better in those areas where community was being involved for the protection of animals,she highlighted.

She suggested that incentive-based programs like trophy hunting should be launched across the country which not only help generate revenue and discourage illegal hunting but also increase the interest of the local community.She added that the 70 percent of revenue of trophy hunting would be shared with the local community while 30 percent share goes to government.