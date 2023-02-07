UrduPoint.com

Awareness Seminar About Anti-narcotics Held

Muhammad Irfan Published February 07, 2023 | 09:25 PM

Awareness seminar about anti-narcotics held

An awareness seminar about anti-narcotics was held at Government College for Women, Karkhana Bazaar, under the aegis of Anjuman Anti-Narcotics DHQ Hospital

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :An awareness seminar about anti-narcotics was held at Government College for Women, Karkhana Bazaar, under the aegis of Anjuman Anti-Narcotics DHQ Hospital.

Psychiatry expert Dr Imtiaz Ahmed Dogar presided over the seminar while Assistant Director Anti-Narcotics Force Salman Hundal, General Secretary Anjuman Anti-Narcotics Muhammad Anwar Khan, Social Welfare Officer Amir Parvez, Principal Yasmin Arif, teachers and students were present on the occasion.

The speakers urged for making strenuous efforts to completely eradicate the menace of narcotics from the society.

They said that parents as well as teachers' role was very vital to sensitize the youth about the hazardous effects of narcotics and keeping them away from this menace.

They urged the students to focus on their education, took part in health activities to save themselves from all types of social evils including narcotics.

Related Topics

Education Anjuman Women All From Government

Recent Stories

Biden to Discuss International Alliance on Ukraine ..

Biden to Discuss International Alliance on Ukraine in State of Union Address - W ..

14 minutes ago
 Law minister chairs meeting of anti-corruption tas ..

Law minister chairs meeting of anti-corruption taskforce

14 minutes ago
 Balochistan Education Minister demands release of ..

Balochistan Education Minister demands release of funds for printing of textbook ..

14 minutes ago
 Supreme Court hears plea against Hamid Saeed Kazmi ..

Supreme Court hears plea against Hamid Saeed Kazmi's acquittal

14 minutes ago
 Govt committed to resolve problems of farming comm ..

Govt committed to resolve problems of farming community: Caretaker Provincial Mi ..

10 minutes ago
 Ali Annan Qamar takes charge as DC Faisalabad

Ali Annan Qamar takes charge as DC Faisalabad

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.