Awareness seminar about anti-narcotics held

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :An awareness seminar about anti-narcotics was held at Government College for Women, Karkhana Bazaar, under the aegis of Anjuman Anti-Narcotics DHQ Hospital.

Psychiatry expert Dr Imtiaz Ahmed Dogar presided over the seminar while Assistant Director Anti-Narcotics Force Salman Hundal, General Secretary Anjuman Anti-Narcotics Muhammad Anwar Khan, Social Welfare Officer Amir Parvez, Principal Yasmin Arif, teachers and students were present on the occasion.

The speakers urged for making strenuous efforts to completely eradicate the menace of narcotics from the society.

They said that parents as well as teachers' role was very vital to sensitize the youth about the hazardous effects of narcotics and keeping them away from this menace.

They urged the students to focus on their education, took part in health activities to save themselves from all types of social evils including narcotics.