Awareness Seminar About Punjab Ombudsman
Muhammad Irfan Published December 13, 2024 | 03:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) An awareness seminar about the Punjab Ombudsman was organized at Government Graduate College Burewala by the Media Adviser to the Ombudsman Punjab, Abdul Basit Khan, on Friday.
The event was attended by the Deputy Commissioner Vehari, members of parliament, civil society representatives, and students here on Thursday. According to a press release issued here, Deputy Commissioner Vehari Imrana Tauqir, Assistant Commissioner Malik Farooq Ahmed, former parliamentarians Chaudhry Faqir Ahmed Arain, Chaudhry Nazir Ahmed Arain, Sardar Khalid Mahmood Dogar, Principal of Government College Professor Dr. Muhammad Akram, Principal of Government Graduate College of Commerce Professor Dr. Abdul Shakoor, Chaudhry Naeem Sabir, Assistant Director Pubic Relations Adil Asghar, PS to Advisor Media Shamroz Khan, Assistant Coordinator Farhan Khursheed Meo, civil society members, and a large number of students participated in the seminar.
Addressing the audience, Abdul Basit Khan highlighted the role of the Provincial Ombudsman Punjab, emphasizing that the institution ensures the resolution of public grievances against provincial departments without the need for lawyers or recommendations.
He stated that justice is delivered to citizens within 45 days at their doorstep. All departments are answerable to the Ombudsman, and complaints can be registered 24/7 by calling the helpline at 1050, as well as through written applications or emails.
Deputy Commissioner Imrana Tauqir assured that all public complaints forwarded by the Provincial Ombudsman are resolved effectively. She stressed that complaints should be fact-based, as baseless grievances cannot be addressed. She reiterated that the Primary purpose of government institutions is to resolve public issues and address their concerns. The seminar aimed to raise awareness among the public about their rights and the accessible mechanisms to ensure justice.
Recent Stories
CM Maryam visits Huawei Technologies in Shanghai’s Longgang district
Pakistan, South Africa to play second T20I match today
NADRA provides door to door facility to special persons
Finance Minister reaffirms govt’s commitment to foster IT sector
PSL franchises at odds over inclusion of star foreign cricketers
SC grants conditional approval for military courts to announce verdicts
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 December 2024
AJK Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq emphasizes Quaid-e-Azam's golden rule f ..
Man held for allegedly attempting to rape shepherded lady in Fatehjang
Pakistan earns global recognition for climate advocacy at COP 29: PM Coordinator
Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain extends felicitation ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Country has surplus LNG: Musadik Malik1 minute ago
-
Indian Hindu pilgrims to arrive on 19th2 minutes ago
-
RDA conducts operation against four illegal housing schemes2 minutes ago
-
Mass wedding program reviewed2 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi condemns attack on Police vehicle in Swat, pays tribute to Martyred SHO2 minutes ago
-
NADRA purchases no new vehicles in last two years, Senate told2 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers over 712 kg drugs in 11 operations2 minutes ago
-
Awareness seminar about Punjab ombudsman2 minutes ago
-
Tank police remains committed to ensuring peace12 minutes ago
-
Under-custody accused injured by accomplices' firing12 minutes ago
-
CJ PHC seeks security for all judges12 minutes ago
-
Polio eradication drive kicks off in Sargodha22 minutes ago