Awareness seminar about Punjab ombudsman

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) An awareness seminar about the Punjab Ombudsman was organized at Government Graduate College Burewala by the Media Adviser to the Ombudsman Punjab, Abdul Basit Khan, on Friday.

The event was attended by the Deputy Commissioner Vehari, members of parliament, civil society representatives, and students here on Thursday. According to a press release issued here, Deputy Commissioner Vehari Imrana Tauqir, Assistant Commissioner Malik Farooq Ahmed, former parliamentarians Chaudhry Faqir Ahmed Arain, Chaudhry Nazir Ahmed Arain, Sardar Khalid Mahmood Dogar, Principal of Government College Professor Dr. Muhammad Akram, Principal of Government Graduate College of Commerce Professor Dr. Abdul Shakoor, Chaudhry Naeem Sabir, Assistant Director Pubic Relations Adil Asghar, PS to Advisor Media Shamroz Khan, Assistant Coordinator Farhan Khursheed Meo, civil society members, and a large number of students participated in the seminar.

Addressing the audience, Abdul Basit Khan highlighted the role of the Provincial Ombudsman Punjab, emphasizing that the institution ensures the resolution of public grievances against provincial departments without the need for lawyers or recommendations.

He stated that justice is delivered to citizens within 45 days at their doorstep. All departments are answerable to the Ombudsman, and complaints can be registered 24/7 by calling the helpline at 1050, as well as through written applications or emails.

Deputy Commissioner Imrana Tauqir assured that all public complaints forwarded by the Provincial Ombudsman are resolved effectively. She stressed that complaints should be fact-based, as baseless grievances cannot be addressed. She reiterated that the Primary purpose of government institutions is to resolve public issues and address their concerns. The seminar aimed to raise awareness among the public about their rights and the accessible mechanisms to ensure justice.