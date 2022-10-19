UrduPoint.com

Awareness Seminar About Speech, Language Therapy Held

Muhammad Irfan Published October 19, 2022 | 04:40 PM

Awareness seminar about speech, language therapy held

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2022 ) :The Khyber Medical University (KMU) Institute of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation on Wednesday held a seminar to create awareness among people about the importance of speech and language therapy.

While speaking at the event as chief guest, Prof. Dr. Lal Muhammad, Pro-Vice Chancellor of KMU, said that Speech and Language Pathology (SLP) was started in 2017 in Peshawar. The purpose of celebrating this day is to create awareness among people.

He said that speech and language pathology was an important medical field, people here were shy to describe this disease, although it was not an incurable disease, its treatment was possible through modern techniques and the purpose of celebrating this day was to create awareness regarding speech and language pathology.

KMU and other institutes are graduating qualified speech and language therapists who are providing services in various medical institutions including DHQs and MTIs across the province.

Addressing the ceremony, Dr. Muhammad Bin Afsar Jan, Director Rehman Medical Institute of Rehabilitation Sciences said that speech and language pathology was an important medical field.

He said that when KMU IPMR was formed in 2009, the importance of physiotherapy was highlighted in the entire province and today their services were being appreciated in all major hospitals. Similarly, the importance of SLP is increasing since its inception in Khyber Medical University.

Director IPMR Dr. Irfanullah said in his address that KMU had given equal importance to all health sectors, which had yielded encouraging results. He said that there was dire need of speech and language pathologists in district headquarters hospitals and teaching hospitals. Recommendations will soon be sent to the provincial government to create posts of language pathologists, which will create new employment opportunities in the sector, he added.

Dr. Syed Ali Bakhsh, Director of Special education Complex, Hayatabad, also highlighted the importance of speech and language therapy and said that the role of the social welfare department was also important in this field.

On the occasion, the students also made various models which were praised a lot while at the end Professor Dr. Lal Muhammad distributed certificates of appreciation among the students and the organizers of the event.

Related Topics

Peshawar Education 2017 Khyber Medical University Event All Government Employment

Recent Stories

Pakistan to adopt effective measures to eradicate ..

Pakistan to adopt effective measures to eradicate polio

4 hours ago
 China helped Pakistan in difficult times: PM Shehb ..

China helped Pakistan in difficult times: PM Shehbaz

4 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 08 West Indies Vs. Zimbab ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 08 West Indies Vs. Zimbabwe

4 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Rain interrupts Pakistan, Afgh ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Rain interrupts Pakistan, Afghanistan match

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 October 2022

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 19th Oc ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 19th October 2022

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.