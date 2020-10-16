UrduPoint.com
Awareness Seminar About Traffic Rules Held

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 16th October 2020 | 03:21 PM

Awareness seminar about traffic rules held

Punjab Highway Patrolling Police Faisalabad region mobile education unit held an awareness lecture at a private college and a transport stand on Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab Highway Patrolling Police Faisalabad region mobile education unit held an awareness lecture at a private college and a transport stand on Friday.

Incharge education unit Rizwan Bhatti said that over 14,000 people died of road accidents every year in the country.

He said that 92 percent road accidents took place due to drivers' mistakes or negligence,while 8 per cent accidents occur due to rough roads,suddenly appearing animals on roads,poor weather condition, vehicles out of order during traveling etc.

He provided awareness to students about road discipline, line and lane,road marking, traffic signals, back view mirrors,overtaking the vehicles,advantages of helmets and disadvantages of one-wheeling.

He said that Punjab Highway Patrolling Police Faisalabad region launched a special drive against juvenile drivers, wheelie and the motorcycle mechanics that were responsible for making changes in motorcycles for one-wheeling or race purpose.

He told the students that under-age driving was against the law so they should avoid driving.

Rizwan briefed the students about hazards of smog and precautionary measures in detail.

Later, mobile education unit distributed pamphlets among students, drivers and other people.

