Awareness Seminar About Traffic Rules, Road Safety

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 13, 2023 | 06:25 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2023 ) :An awareness seminar about traffic rules, road safety, and anti-narcotics was held at a private institute campus, here on Wednesday.

SSP Patrolling Faisalabad region Mirza Anjum Kamal and a team of mobile education unit, teachers and students participated in the seminar held at FAST National University of Computer and Emerging Science.

Addressing the occasion, SSP Mirza Anjum Kamal said that every person of the society should play their role to control narcotics.

He urged the need of launching vigorous campaigns against drugs at educational institutes to save the young generation.

About road safety and traffic rules, he said that a driving license was imperative for every citizen.

He urged the motorists to keep distance between vehicles, keep in lane, avoid speeding, use seat belts and helmets, drive motorcycles on the very left side, avoid use of cell phones during driving, one way, overtaking, unnecessary overtaking, line and lane discipline.

Later, Director University Dr Shahzad Sarfraz thanked the SSP Mirza Anjum Kamal and presented him a souvenir.

